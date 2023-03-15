Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he won’t stoop to the level of former footballer turned analyst Junior Khanye, who's been criticising his appointment by the club. After enduring a seven-year trophy drought, Chiefs hit the restart button this season, appointing Zwane, who's tasked with reclaiming the club’s identity and winning culture.

However, things haven't gone according to plan for the club legend as Chiefs have blown hot and cold, and trail league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 25 points. With the title out of reach, Chiefs have a chance of redeeming their season via finishing in the top two in the league and winning the Nedbank Cup, which also guarantees continental football next season.

However, Khanye doesn't believe that Zwane has what it takes to win the Nedbank Cup, where Chiefs will face Royal AM in the quarter-finals. Zwane, though, responded to Khanye's criticism at the quarter-final draw on Monday, saying his former teammate is entitled to his opinion.

“Critcs are part and parcel of the game. It’s his opinion and I respect his opinion as a former player, by the way, who am I to go down to the level of Junior Khanye?” Zwane said. “This is football and I respect everyone. So that’s his opinion and I love it!” Having racked up three wins on the trot in all competitions, Chiefs will be eager to continue with their momentum when they visit struggling Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala on Saturday night.