CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City claimed a clutch win in the Absa Premiership on Sunday afternoon, defeating Baroka FC 1-0 at Cape Town Stadium to rise off the foot of the table.
The relegation six-pointer was decided by a second-half goal from Thamsanqa Mkhize, with the result sending the Citizens up five places to relative comfort of 11th place, while Bakgaga dropped to 16th (last) on the log.
Baroka were lucky not to be reduced to 10 men early in the game when Sbonelo Ngubane chopped down Chris David in midfield and received only a yellow card – a light punishment for a reckless challenge that could have severely injured the City player.
The Cape side enjoyed more of the ball in the opening half hour, but the Limpopo visitors looked dangerous on the counter attack, most notably in the 26th minute when they created a fine chance for Gerald Phiri Jr, but the forward fluffed his shot.
City’s build-up play lacked the pace and intensity to trouble Baroka’s defence, and they were very nearly sucker-punched on the counter attack in injury time before the interval, with Tshidiso Patjie shooting narrowly wide with only goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh to beat.