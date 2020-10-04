CT City confirm sale of Kermit Erasmus to Mamelodi Sundowns

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City have reportedly confirmed the sale of Kermit Erasmus to DSTV Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

After two successful seasons in the Mother City, the former SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates striker impressed enough to secure a move to the reigning champions.

According to KickOff, the 30-year-old Erasmus becomes the Brazilians 12th signing ahead of the new campaign.

In the off season, Sundowns have already completed moves for Aubrey Modiba, Sibusiso Vilakazi, George Maluleka, and a host of other players from Bidvest Wits and Ajax Cape Town.

Capped 17 times at international level, Erasmus began his career in the capital with SuperSport United, before making a move to the Dutch Eredivisie with Feyenoord, where he failed to make a mark.