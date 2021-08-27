CT City on high alert as confident Swallows fly for MTN8 showdown

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City are bracing themselves to face a highly confident Swallows FC in Sunday's MTN8 semi-final first leg at Athlone Stadium. Eric Tinkler, the coach of Cape Town City, said Swallows had done well under coach Brandon Truter and posed threats on many fronts.

Swallows were one of the surprise packages last season when making their Premiership debut. “You look at the season that they had last year. Obviously, there were a lot of draws but that tells you something," said Tinkler at Friday's pre-match press conference. "Their 21 draws was quite phenomenal and turned out to be a record for a season. "They are a very, very difficult team to beat.

"Their coach is doing something. I don’t think they’ve ever conceded more than two goals [in a match]. No one has ever given them a smack or hiding. “For a team that came up from the NFD, to find themselves where they find themselves right now is fantastic. “A lot of credit has to be given to Brakkies [Truter]. The type of formation they play, they’ve caused chaos with some of the teams not understanding how to press them.

"They play with the fullbacks inside and the wingers providing the width, and for some teams, it’s been hard to figure them out. “They have some players that have shone under Brakkies’ management skills.” Swallows have injury concerns as captain Lebogang Mokoena and new signing Khetukuthula Ndlovu are both doubtful starters.