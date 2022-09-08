Daine Klate reportedly sacked by Chippa United

Durban - According to reports, Chippa United have dismissed Head Coach Daine Klate following their defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night.
Their loss to the Brazilians meant the Chilli Boys had suffered four defeats in their opening seven matches of the season, managing just one victory and two draws.
The Gqebera based club currently occupy the bottom of the DStv premiership and it appears they have also opted against the backing of a fairly young Klate and according to IdiskiTimes have subsequently dismissed him off his duties.
Morgan Mammila, who recently returned to the Chilli Boys bench after having left his post at All Stars FC will reportedly take over as the club's caretaker coach in the interim as the club search for a replacement.
Chippa United have had 15 different head coaches in the last six years and the longest serving being former Mamelodi Sundowns man, Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela who accumulated a two year and three month stay over 4 spells at the Eastern Cape based side.
Klate's promotion from the club's junior ranks as head coach ahead of the new campaign at the Chilli Boys was seen as a fresh start for a side that had just survived relegation on the final day of the last season.
Mpengesi showed great support for the inexperienced mentor Klate, approving the signing of more than 15 new signings to begin his tenure at the club. However with seven games played in the new season and bottom of the table, Klate has been shown the door.
