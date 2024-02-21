Daine Klate takes lessons from Rhulani Mokwena and Sundowns after Nedbank Cup humbling

La Masia FC head coach Daine Klate was proud of his team’s effort despite a 6-1 hammering by Mamelodi Sundowns in Tuesday’s Nedbank Cup clash. The Motsepe Foundation Championship side were blown away by the mighty Sundowns on Tuesday, with the top flight side racing to a 4-1 lead before half time.

Speaking to reporters after the game, La Masia coach Klate said he couldn’t fault his players efforts. “I think we started well, with good energy. Good effort from the boys. I think I can’t fault them for plying themselves the way that they did today. “Tecnhically, Sundowns were superior. They showed their quality, especially in the final third. I thought we were over eager. They closer Sundowns get to your goals, the calmer you need to become.

“We still had the same energy, pressing them up high when we didn’t have to press them in our own defensive third, closer to the goal. That’s where we lacked. Big lessons for us to learn,” said Klate. “The type of situations that unfolded tonight haven’t unfolded in the league we are in, so obviously it’s a learning curve, for myself especially. I’m proud of the boys. 6-1 is not flattering for us. But for a team like Mamelodi Sundowns, that’s their level and what they expected out of this game.”

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena was also full of praise for the mid-table National First Division team, and for the job Klate was doing. “Big compliments to Daine Klate and his technical team. I think they’ve got an incredible team. It’s a little bit emotional for me to see this team because I’ve seen them very low to where they are now. “I wish them all the best for the remainder of the season.”