Dan Malesela couldn't cope with being a co-coach at Royal AM, says Shauwn Mkhize

Durban - Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize has reacted to the exit of one of the club's co-coaches Dan “Dance” Malesela who put pen to paper on a two-year contract at Marumo Gallants on Tuesday. Malesela concluded his return to his former club Gallants earlier this week and Mkhize, while on Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified, shared light on the mentor's decision to vacate his post as one of three coaches at the Durban-based club.

“MaMkhize” as she is affectionately known, revealed that Malesela felt his career was being stifled by having to work alongside two other coaches. "Dan (Malesela) approached me and told me he likes what the club is about and he would love to join the club, but at the time I already had coaches, so he knew he would have to be a co-coach, but the truth of the matter is Dan is an ambitious coach," Mkhize told Sports Night Amplified. "I don't think he was coping with being a co-coach because that's what he told me after coming back from being sick from Swaziland (following their Caf Confederation Cup match against Mbabane Highlanders on 11 September)."

Mkhize also revealed that she was gracious in the decision to part ways with the 57-year-old and applauded Malesela for the way he conducted himself in requesting his departure. "I understand and I respected him for coming forward with it because for me, I thought it was going to work," she said “He told me he wanted to grow his career and felt as if being in the co-coach scenario made it difficult to control things because a lot of things came from everybody and he just wanted to move forward with his career.”

It appears Malesela's desire to head up a technical team and hopefully repeat his exploits of last season, proved too much to turn down. He departs a Royal AM team currently in the second round of preliminary qualification in the Confederation Cup. Thwihli Thwahla are currently fourth on the Premiership standings, six points off log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Marumo Gallants are at the bottom of the log and are yet to register a win this season. Malesela might have found confidence not only in his ability, but also the added factor of a “tight” league table. His Gallants side just three points behind 12th-placed Cape Town City and four away from TS Galaxy in 10th, who they face after the international break.