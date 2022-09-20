Dan Malesela dances his way back to Marumo Gallants from Royal AM

Johannesburg - Coach Dan “Dance” Malesela has made a sensational return to Marumo Gallants after resigning from his post at Royal AM, the club confirmed. Malesela left Gallants late in June after his contract was not renewed albeit guiding the side to the Nedbank Cup final, losing to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Malesela was replaced by Romain Folz, 32, who came with a lofty billing after a stint at Township Rollers, while he was appointed as Royal AM's co-coach. Life didn’t get off to a perfect start for Folz and Gallants as the French-born coach failed to inspire his side to a victory in the first five league matches. 🚨 For immediate release:

Dan Malesela Appointed Head Coach of Marumo Gallants F.C. pic.twitter.com/Gox7DMCVL9 — MARUMO GALLANTS FC (@_Marumogallants) September 20, 2022 It then later emerged that Folz has since resigned following the interference of the club’s management ahead of their league game against Swallows FC.

In a twist of events, rumours were rife that Malesela has resigned from Thwihli Thwahla with a return to the Polokwane-based side on the cards. Malesela denied those allegations, saying that he was due to hold a meeting with Royal AM's president Shauwn Mkhize to discuss some “family issues”. On Tuesday morning, though, Gallants confirmed the sensational return of Malesela to the club barely three months after he left the coaching position.

“It was fortunate that Dan Malesela was a free agent at the same time that we were seeking a head coach,” chairman Abram Sello said in the statement. “After some discussions, the decision was made to welcome him back to the Gallants family. We look forward to the upcoming games with expectations.” Malesela’s job at Gallants is cut for him, given that he’ll have to bring “a positive outlook” as soon as possible. Gallants are winless since the start.

