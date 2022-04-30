Dan Malesela praises Marumo Gallants for second half fightback to book Nedbank Cup final spot

Durban - Marumo Gallants edged out Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 1-0 on Friday night and became the first club to book their place in the 2022 Nedbank Cup Final. Dan 'Dance' Malesela's men had to weather an opening half onslaught from Tshakhuma and did well to go into the break level.

Malesela acknowledged that his side were second best in the first 45 minutes but his lashing out in the changeroom seemed to ignite a fire in his players and the performance in the second half certainly showed that. "We only started playing in the second because I gave them hell in the change room at half time. It was always going to be a difficult match because it is a semi-final, it didn't matter whether we were playing a team from lower leagues or not." ALSO READ: WATCH: Marumo Gallants, SuperSport United played out to a goalless draw

"I'm pleased we were able to defend very well in the moments that we were under pressure because we got a bit uncomfortable on set-pieces but I'm happy with how my boys defended." Although level on possession, Gallants registered just one attempt in the first half and Malesela has attributed that to a high level of complacency from his team. "We weren't really exerting ourselves enough in the first half, we were just playing for the sake of playing and we didn't recognize the seriousness of the match and where we might end up," he said.

Marumo Gallants saved by the woodwork! Rhulani Manzini’s brilliant free-kick hits the crossbar as the first half ends goalless 🤏



📺 Stream #NedbankCup live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/JjGoSbXZS1 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 29, 2022 "I was worried there for a moment because we were struggling with the pitch and we weren't applying ourselves as well." "I spoke to the likes of (Katlego) Otladisa about seizing the moment and marketing themselves because they are individual brands as football players." Gallants return to league action in midweek and next face a wounded Kaizer Chiefs outfit at the FNB Stadium.

