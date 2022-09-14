Dan Malesela set to leave Royal AM to make shock return to Marumo Gallants - report

Durban - According to reports Royal AM co-coach Dan 'Dance' Malesela is set for a shocking return to his former club Marumo Gallants replacing the outgoing Romain Folz. Malesela's return to the Limpopo based club comes following the reported resignation of Folz just six games into his job as head coach of the club.

The 31-year-old Folz joined Bahlabane Ba Ntwa at the beginning of the campaign. Now the French-Moroccan mentor is reportedly on his way out of the club, citing numerous cases of interference in his coaching preparations. During his first stint with Gallants last season, Malesela was able to rescue their season early enough to make a success of it after languishing in the relegation zone at the beginning of the campaign In the months he spent at the club, Malesela spearheaded their charge up the table and eventually finished in 10th on the DStv premiership log and claimed the runners up medal in the Nedbank Cup final to eventual champions Mamelodi Sundowns.