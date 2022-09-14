Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Dan Malesela set to leave Royal AM to make shock return to Marumo Gallants - report

If reports are to be believed then Daniel Malesela will be leaving Royal Am to head back to Marumo Gallants. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Published 4h ago

Durban - According to reports Royal AM co-coach Dan 'Dance' Malesela is set for a shocking return to his former club Marumo Gallants replacing the outgoing Romain Folz.

Malesela's return to the Limpopo based club comes following the reported resignation of Folz just six games into his job as head coach of the club.

The 31-year-old Folz joined Bahlabane Ba Ntwa at the beginning of the campaign. Now the French-Moroccan mentor is reportedly on his way out of the club, citing numerous cases of interference in his coaching preparations.

During his first stint with Gallants last season, Malesela was able to rescue their season early enough to make a success of it after languishing in the relegation zone at the beginning of the campaign

In the months he spent at the club, Malesela spearheaded their charge up the table and eventually finished in 10th on the DStv premiership log and claimed the runners up medal in the Nedbank Cup final to eventual champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Malesela was thereafter shockingly released at the end of what many deemed as a successful campaign. The coach even admitted his surprise after he found out about his sacking from his neighbour.

Given his knowledge and relationships with the club's current crop of players, it appears the club have reached out to him once more to steer their ship as they languish in the relegation zone, yet to win a single game after six matches.

