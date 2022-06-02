Dan Malesela targets top eight finish with Gallants, rubbishes Orlando Pirates link

Durban — Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela believes that his side are firmly capable of securing a top eight finish next season. Malesela has earned positive reviews for his professionalism and ability to get the most out of clubs with limited resources. He famously pulled off one of the biggest upsets in South African football history by leading then GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy to the Nedbank Cup title in 2019.

Malesela nearly won the Nedbank Cup for a second time this season as he led Marumo Gallants to the final of the tournament. Mamelodi Sundowns required extra time to down his side. “We came close to earning a top eight finish this season. We will look to do better than we did this season in the league and hope to compete in the domestic cup competitions. We will also look to do well in the CAF Confederation Cup,” Malesela told Independent Media. Malesela was appointed Gallants coach last November with the club looking doomed for relegation. He ended up inspiring a resurgence as the club not only avoided the drop but missed out on a top eight finish by just six points.

“I am proud of the team. I wish we could have done better in the final but from where we come from, we would never even have thought about this when I was appointed by the club,” said Malesela. Malesela suggested that there are “quite a number” of reinforcements that he will look to make during the current off-season in order to prepare a stronger squad ahead of the new season. “We need backup on the left-back position. We need a holding midfielder and a striker. We need possibly one or two wingers. I still have to assess one or two other players at the club to check whether we may need to change things or not,” said Malesela.

Due to his ability to work well with limited resources, some feel that Malesela should be given an opportunity to manage a more resourced team and he has previously been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates. He has rubbished speculation linking him to the Soweto giants, insisting that it will be disrespectful to the Sea Robbers and to his current employers Gallants. “It will be disrespectful to Pirates and my current team to speak about things I never spoke about. I do not want to disrespect Pirates or their coaches or my current team. They have coaches.,” he said.

