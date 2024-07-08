Dan Malesela warns Nasreddine Nabi about the realities of being Kaizer Chiefs’ head coach

New Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is in for a tough time. The Tunisian tactician was confirmed as Amakhosi’s new head coach on Sunday evening, and will now get to work as he tries to restore the Soweto giants status as the biggest club in the country. He had previously been in charge of Moroccan outfit AS FAR Rabat.

We are delighted to welcome Coach Nasreddine Nabi to the Kaizer Chiefs family. We are happy to have you with us, Coach.



Chiefs are currently on a pre-season tour to Turkey, and Nabi and his technical team, made up of assistant coach Fernando da Cruz, goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and fitness coach Majdi Safi, will be hoping to hit the ground running.

However, former TS Galaxy coach Dan “Dance” Malesela feels they still need someone who is familiar with South African football, as well as the inner workings of club. “How he is going to adjust without any local influence and without anybody guiding and helping as to what the culture of Kaizer Chiefs is?” Malesela asked when speaking to Arena Sports Show on YouTube. “I’m not saying the man will fail or anything, and I’m not setting him up for failure, but I’m just saying things that he should be prepared for.”

Malesela also brought up Kaizer Chiefs’ supporters, who are known to be impatient, and often turn on their coaches as soon as results stop coming. “... How patient are people going to be with him, you know, because if you don’t go to Kaizer Chiefs to trial, you go to Kaizer Chiefs to win, you know, appease people, one trophy there, build a team, build, build, build, you know.” Kaizer Chiefs fans will able to get an early chance to judge Nabi’s work when the club play a pre-season Cup competition against Tanzanian giants Young Africans in the recently announced Toyota Cup. Until last year, Young Africans were coached by Nabi.

We are hosting Yanga in South Africa at the City of Roses, Bloemfontein this time for the Toyota Cup on Sunday 28 July 2024 at the Toyota SA Stadium.



Kick off is at 3pm.



See you there! Let's welcome Yanga with Love & Peace! The match, to be played in Bloemfontein on July 28, will be preceded by a clash between between Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic legends.