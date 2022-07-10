Daniel Cardoso wants to win trophies with new club Sekhukhune United

Durban — Last week was a good one for Sekhukhune United. Babina Noko announced that aQuelle would be their new drinks partner for next season. In addition to this, they also unveiled Daniel Cardoso and Katlego Mkhabela as new signings. Babina Noko had a good start to last season which was their debut in the South African top-flight. However, they were poor in the second half of the last campaign and became over reliant upon goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata.

It was evident that Sekhukhune would have to reinforce their squad if they wanted to be competitive next season. Cardoso says that he wants to win trophies with Babina Noko. “I have a lot of ambitions in wanting to win trophies but unfortunately, I haven’t won trophies so I hope that I can bring the club some trophies in the future with my teammates. I think it is a team effort, individual brilliance comes aboard,” said the veteran defender.

Cardoso has yet to win a piece of major silverware in his career. After starting his professional career with Free State Stars, his seven year spell with Chiefs coincided with their barren spell as far as trophies go. However, he did help the Amakhosi finish as runners up in the 2019 Nedbank Cup and in the 2019/20 league campaign where they lost out on the title on the final day to Sundowns. Cardoso feels that he still has a lot to offer the game and has committed the foreseeable future to Sekhukhune. “I have a lengthy contract here and going forward there are a few trophies so hopefully we can bring one of the first trophies to Sekhukhune. I hope this ambition will be with the boys too,” he said.

Cardoso feels that his new club is good enough to finish in the top four next season. This is a realistic target given that most teams in the South African top-flight bar Sundowns are still in a rebuilding phase. “Gate-crashing” the top positions in the South African top-flight is also not rare as we have seen the likes of AmaZulu and Cape Town City do it in the past two seasons alone. @eshlinv

