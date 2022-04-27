‘Dark day in South African football’ comments come back to haunt John Comitis

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates FC and Cape Town City FC chairman John Comitis have incurred the wrath of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), and both parties will face the full might of the law. The charge against Pirates is far more serious since they were found guilty of bringing the PSL, football, the South African Football Association (SAFA), Confederation of African Football (CAF), FIFA and the sponsors into disrepute.

Apart from bringing the PSL into disrepute, the PSL will find it hard to swallow that a club headed by its chairman Irvin Khoza were found guilty of this transgression. Khoza is also a vice-president of SAFA. In a statement, PSL Prosecutor Zola Majavu, said: “The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has returned a guilty verdict. This is a result of Pirates have been found unreasonably denied Mr Tim Sukazi access to Orlando Stadium when he was entitled to do so. “As a result, Orlando Pirates was found to have brought the league, the game, SAFA, CAF, FIFA and the sponsors into disrepute. Having been so convicted, the next stage is for parties to address the committee with the appropriate sanction.

“The matter will therefore argue on 3 May 2022, at 3pm with regard to what each party contends should be the appropriate sanction whereafter the DC will make its final decision on sanction.' The charge followed after TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi wrongfully denied entry to Orlando Stadium when he was there to attend a match in December. Sukazi was fully equipped with the necessary accreditation but was denied entry. When Sukazi tried to push his way past the security and he was manhandled. A video showing Sukazi being physically removed from the entrance went viral and Pirates' security staff copped a fair bit of criticism for their heavy-handed treatment.

This is the kind of treatment we are subjected to at Orlando Stadium. They don't want to allow our President to access the field but he has an accreditation that allows him to be in the field.#Siyadumuza#TheRockets#TSG pic.twitter.com/W4U8eWaTRQ — TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) December 11, 2021 It was the second time in a few weeks that Galaxy suffered at the hands of Pirates security. Minenhle Mkhize, Galaxy's Media and Communications Manager was slapped in the face by a Pirates security officer earlier in the season at Orlando Stadium.

Comitis will appear before the PSL's Disciplinary Committee on Friday on a charge of bringing the organization into disrepute. His transgression was his scathing remarks made on Robert Marawa’s podcast, Marawa Sports Worldwide, in the light of the outcome of SAFA's arbitration. He referred to the arbitration's outcome "as a dark day in South African football" and his remarks were repeated on several media platforms.

Majavu said Comitis will now appear before the disciplinary committee. His statement reads: “John Comitis will appear before the DC this Friday, 29 April, to answer charges of bringing the league into disrepute based on some media utterances attributable to him – which he has subsequently confirmed as being true and accurate."

Kaizer Chiefs are also in hot water after they were charged with adding two ineligible players to a team list. The two players were fit to play in the reserve league and not the Premiership. The players were not however used during the Premiership match against Sekhukhune United. Majavu's statement read: “Kaizer Chiefs appeared before the DC to answer charges of fielding two ineligible players who were originally registered for the Diski Challenge, however, they were used in a fixture between Chiefs and Sekhukhune United.” “The case has been postponed to May 13 for final arguments. And on that day, under the direction of the panel, the matter must be finalised.