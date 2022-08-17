Darren Keet can potentially revive career at Cape Town City

Cape Town – The potential departure of Hugo Marques from Cape Town City could allow Darren Keet an opportunity to revive his career. Marques surprisingly seems to be departing the Citizens. He posted a seemingly farewell message on social media with Keet also starting in the team’s 0-0 draw with Maritzburg United on Tuesday night.

Angolan international Marques potential departure comes as a surprise. He was a standout performer in Eric Tinkler’s side last season, playing a crucial role in helping the club to earn an impressive second place finish and qualify for the CAF Champions League. Marques' heroics also earned him the PSL Goalkeeper of the Season award as he beat competition from Toaster Nsabata of Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu’s Veli Mothwa. Keet arrived at Cape Town City at the start of last season following a stint in Belgium but injury led to the club having to turn to Marques. Initially viewed as a stop-gap option, Marques impressed so much that he had to be handed the club’s first-choice goalkeeping role.

Things have not gone according to plan for City this season. They are last in the league and have failed to win any of their four games. The club will probably face challenging times ahead but this also presents an opportunity for Keet to rediscover his touch. A former PSL Goalkeeper of the season in 2017, Keet was for a long time regarded as one of the best shot stoppers in the country though injuries and inconsistency have halted his progress since he left the now defunct Bidvest Wits to join OH Leuven in 2019. However, when clubs face challenging situations, it often presents an opportunity for goalkeepers to showcase their excellence as Nsabata did with Sekhukhune last season and Washington Arubi did with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (who have now been rebranded as Marumo Gallants) the season before.

Keet rediscovering his touch could also be good for Bafana Bafana. Hugo Broos’ side do not have much choice as far as first-choice goalkeeping options are concerned with nobody really challenging first-choice Ronwen Williams for his role. Since his international career started almost 10 years ago, Keet has not made the first-choice goalkeeping role with Bafana his own amid facing competition from the likes of Itumeleng Khune, the late Senzo Meyiwa and Williams. If he does recover his form, he is capable of being strong cover for Williams, if not challenging him for his role. @EshlinV