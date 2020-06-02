De Reuck eyes a return to Europe playing fields

DURBAN – Maritzburg United defender Rushine de Reuck doesn’t have any desire to relocate to Gauteng and ply his trade at any of the big three clubs in the country. De Reuck has been an outstanding performer for the Team of Choice at the heart of their defence. His eye-catching displays have attracted the interest of the top clubs in the country, including Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. But De Reuck says that his ambition is to go back to Europe. “I would like to go back to Portugal, I love the country. France will also do it for me. Those are the two leagues that I want to compete in. I’ve played in Portugal before. Players are very technically gifted there. That opened my eyes that I can’t just be a normal centre-back. That pushed me to improve. I need to be a modern day centre-back,” De Reuck explained.

“My ambition is to go back to Europe. I feel like I have unfinished business over there. My agent knows about that.”

De Reuck has made 24 league appearances for Maritzburg in the current season and is one of the contenders for the Defender of Season award.

“I don’t look at individual awards too much, I just play to help the team. If I do get nominated for the Defender of the Season, I’ll be very happy with that,” De Reuck said.

Despite his great displays in defence, he was snubbed in the last Bafana squad announcement.

“I’m not going to lie, I expected the (Bafana) call-up. We were doing well and winning games. Everybody was talking about it. We kept 12 clean sheets. But what can you do? Nothing comes easy. I just have to keep on working hard.

“A lot of players also felt snubbed but I can’t go to social media and express my feelings there. I just need to stay positive because I know that my chance will come,” De Reuck said.

