Dean Furman to leave SuperSport for UK at end of season

DURBAN - Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United midfielder Dean Furman is still preparing to return to the United Kingdom next season despite the country being in turmoil due to the coronavirus outbreak. Furman’s current deal with SuperSport is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has indicated his desire to return to the country where he grew up and reconnect with his family. Furman, 31, was born in Cape Town, but moved with his parents to the UK at the age of five. He returned to South Africa to join SuperSport in 2015. His agent Glyn Binkin told Independent Media the coronavirus outbreak hasn’t changed Furman’s mind. “Yes, very much so (he still wants to move back to Europe). Obviously he can only travel when the travel restrictions are over,” Binkin explained.

The pandemic has been particularly deadly in European countries in the past four weeks. Close to 100 000 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in the UK thus far. The number of deaths have passed 12 000.

But that hasn’t deterred the Bafana midfielder, who has plans to become a family man from next season.

The midfielder is eager to start a family with his wife in Britain. It's not known at this stage whether there is a club that will sign him in the UK, but SuperSport are already preparing for life without their influential captain.

The player they call “Mlungu” has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in his stint with the Pretoria-based outfit. He has won two Nedbank Cup crowns and an MTN8 urn.

In 2017, his SuperSport succumbed to TP Mazembe in the final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

His performances led to his elevation to captain of Matsatsantsa. The indefatigable Furman has led with distinction and honour. He has given his best for the club.

“At this stage we are still focused on him moving back to Europe but he’s got a contract with SuperSport until June 30,” Binkin stated.

The thought of retirement is far from the mind of Furman. In as much as he wants to go back to Europe, the passion for the beautiful game is still there.

His next move is yet to be revealed and the coronavirus has disrupted the plot for his next destination.

“Yes, correct (it has delayed potential talks or negotiations for his next move). A lot of clubs in Europe don’t know where they are going to be because of this pandemic. No-one knows how long this thing is going to take. Maybe it is going to go beyond what is expected, we are not sure. At this stage we really don’t know,” Binkin elaborated.

The Premier Soccer League season has been suspended because due to pandemic.

South Africa is still on a national lockdown until the end of April. It is not yet clear when the football action is likely to resume.

But Furman is clear about what he wants for his future.