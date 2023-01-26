Defeating Cape Town City will help Stellenbosch FC salvage a disastrous season

Cape Town — Stellenbosch FC are hoping that the energy that comes with a local derby will prove to be the springboard they need to turn their ailing season around. On Friday (7.30pm kickoff), Stellenbosch host cross-town rivals Cape Town City at the Danie Craven Stadium in the Winelands.

Stellenbosch have had a disastrous season, and are plumbing the depths of despair. They have not won a match in four months. After 18 Premiership matches this season, the team have won a mere three matches. They desperately need to salvage a disastrous season by winning the match. Stellenbosch have failed to win any of their last nine league matches. They last won a match in October last year and two weeks ago they suffered a 4-1 thrashing in Soweto against a resurgent Orlando Pirates.

Their seasoned coach Steve Barker has not been able to arrest the fall from grace, but he remains hopeful his team will emerge from their slump. “Clubs do go through these slumps. We’ve had a tough period in our second season. It was second-season syndrome, or whatever the case was,” said Barker. “If you look at the results, besides the Orlando Pirates game, the matches before that were very tight and very close. So it’s about us as a football club, just getting that 5-10% out of every single individual in the club, from the chief executive down to the kit manager.”

Derby history is on Stellenbosch’s side, as they are unbeaten in their last three games against City. Stellenbosch have won three and drawn one of their last four derby encounters. “There is no better game than one at home in a derby at the Danie Craven Stadium on a Friday evening for us to turn things around,” said Barker. “We have traditionally done very well against Cape Town City and I am expecting a massive game and trusting that we can get a win.”

City coach Eric Tinkler revealed that the team have been boosted by the return of their sharpshooter Khanyisa Mayo from injury. “Khanyisa is back in training and came through it with no issues,” said Tinkler. Stellenbosch will welcome back Argentinian Junior Mendieta from suspension. Having scored five goals and provided four assists this season, Mendieta has what it takes to inspire Stellenbosch to a win over City.

Rookie striker Mervin Boji came off the bench to score his maiden goal against Pirates and could be rewarded with a starting berth in the derby. City will be pinning their hopes on Taariq Fielies, their Bafana Bafana international and inspirational defender. He produced a solid defensive display against TS Galaxy and also scored the goal that earned City the win last week. Fielies will be looking to replicate the same form when he faces Stellenbosch. Venezuelan striker Darwin Gonzale has arguably been City’s best attacker in the league so far this term having scored the most goals (four) and provided the joint most assists (two). He might be the man to propel City to a win in Stellenbosch.