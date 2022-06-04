Defender of the season Lyle Lakay grateful to be back in Bafana set up

Johannesburg — Lyle Lakay has given a candid response about his recent coronation as the DStv Premiership Defender of the Season which resulted in him getting back-to-back Bafana Bafana call up as well. “It was a surprise for me to be nominated. They usually nominate the central defenders for the award,” the Mamelodi Sundowns’ left-back told the Bafana media department while on camp.

“But I think my numbers, the goals, assists and clean sheets, also contributed to me getting the award. But it spurs me. And I also equaled last season’s tally, which is a good thing for me.” Lakay had every right to be surprised with his nomination, given that his defensive teammates are not chosen to start matches for being the best in the land, but on the continent as well. Albeit coming short in winning the CAF Champions League after crashing out in the quarter-final, Sundowns still flexed their muscles on home soil to win a treble, the MTN8, title and Nedbank Cup.

Lakay was right at the thick of things during Sundowns dominance, scoring four goals and registering nine assists in 40 matches in all competitions. A great return for a defender who reached his 30th. Players over the age of 30th are often regarded to be nearing the best years in local football. A feat that Lakay regards as misguided given that European based players are still at their peak at 35! “No, I don’t feel old. I still feel young. Some people tell me I’ve been playing for years, but I think I’ve only been playing football since 2009,” Lakay said about his 13-year tenure in the top-flight.

“I think we get the example of the players playing in the Uefa Champions League every week (that age is just a number). Look at Luca Modric, 36, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid. “Look at the age of those guys. Thiago Silva is 37 years old. I think football is moving in a different direction with age now, guys are proving that age is just a number if you still have the legs.” Now that the legs of Lakay have carried him to local dominance, he’ll be banking on them to carry him to the finals of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which would be their first since 2019.

Given that this is Lakay’s back-to-back call-up since Bafana were walloped 5-0 by reigning champions France in March, he’ll be eager to inspire his team to redemption against Morocco in the Afcon qualifier. The South Africans will begin their qualifiers’ journey in Rabat on Thursday, hoping to get a positive result there and Lakay says they’ve learnt a lot from their defeat to France and want a change of fortunes. “I took out a lot from the game against France,” he admitted. “Even the game that we are playing against Morocco, who have a majority of European based players, is going to be a big test for us.

“But I think we are up for the task. And that’s why if we stick to the game plan the coach (Hugo Broos) has for us we’ll come back home with the much-needed results that we need as a team.” The South Africans flew out to Morocco last night and are expected to land in Casablanca this afternoon before taking a bus trip to Rabat where they’ll camp before facing Morocco on Thursday. @Mihlalibaleka