Delron Buckley and Rowen Fernandez join Maritzburg United’s technical team

CAPE TOWN – Maritzburg United have secured the services of former Bafana Bafana pair Delron Buckley and Rowen Fernandez, who join Eric Tinkler’s technical team. The announcement that the two ex-Bafana stars, both 42, were joining the KZN Midlands club was made on their website on this week. “We would like to welcome Rowen and Delron to our club and to Pietermaritzburg,” club chairman Farook Kadodia said on the club’s website. “As players they both enjoyed immense experiences, having played in Europe and for the senior national teama. “As ambitious and energetic up-and-coming coaches, we are confident that their experience and coaching ability will be a big asset to our club. The two appointments were made in consultation with head coach Eric Tinkler and we expect that they will slot in seamlessly into our technical team,” said the chairman. Buckley is no stranger to the Team of Choice having spent the final years of his glittering career in the KZN capital.

Buckley and Fernanez spent time in the German Bundesliga where they both turned out for Arminia Bielefeld. After a season at Bielefeld, Buckley spent four years with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The Team of Choice are currently in pre-season training, preparing for the new Premiership campaign where they will hope to repeat the exploits of last term.

Tinkler felt their experience in Europe would be invaluable to the club.

"Delron was an excellent player, he was an international and I felt that it was important to bring someone in with experience that played in Europe and know what it takes to achieve those heights," Tinkler said according to tweets posted by the club.

"Fernandez is an ex-international goalkeeper, also played in Germany for many years and big clubs in South Africa and to have someone of his quality and CV, our keepers can learn a lot from."

