Denis Onyango hungry as ever for more trophies after inspiring Sundowns to MTN 8 title

Durban – It was fitting that Dennis Onyango was the hero in Mamelodi Sundowns’ penalty shootout win over Cape Town City in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. The veteran goalkeeper who wears the number 14 jersey for Sundowns saved five spot-kicks in the thrilling shoot-out to lead Masandawana to their first MTN8 title in 14-years.

"Every trophy is special but this one has been away for a long time. Someone told me that I was lucky number 14 since I wear jersey number 14 and it has been 14 years since Sundowns won the MTN8. The shirt number may have made it possible but the boys fought well and kept on believing even when we missed the first two penalties. We knew we needed to stay focused," said the Ugandan. The trophy would have also been special to Onyango as it was the first time that he had won it since his journey in the PSL started 15-years ago.

"This was a good one for me because I had never won it before. I have lost a couple of times. Before I got to Durban it was my son's birthday and I told him that I'm bringing him a trophy and so this is it. This is his birthday gift. The blessings that we get from the kids keep us going," said Onyango. Despite now being 36-yeard-old and technically towards the end of his career, Onyango's reflexes have not slowed down and he remains hungry as ever to continue winning silverware.