Cavin Johnson expects Maritzburg to come out firing. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – AmaZulu have vowed to defend their unbeaten run in derby matches this season when they take on Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg tomorrow (8pm kick-off). Usuthu will visit the Team of Choice in a much anticipated KwaZulu-Natal derby.

They will be out to keep their unbeaten streak intact as they look to bounce back from the humiliating defeat they suffered against Orlando Pirates on Saturday at Orlando Stadium in Soweto in an Absa Premiership tussle.

AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson explained the importance of collecting points against Maritzburg tomorrow night.

“We hope to keep that record intact but we have to go out there and play first and then we can have the bragging rights,” Johnson said.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Usuthu have amassed four points in two PSL derby matches this season. They shared the spoils with the Team of Choice in the first round at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi and defeated Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-0 at Umlazi.

Eric Tinkler-coached Maritzburg are going through torrid times in the league. They are rooted to the foot of the table with 14 points after 21 games.

Eric Tinkler's Maritzburg are rooted to the foot of the table with 14 points after 21 games Photo: Sydney Mahlangu / BackpagePix

“We expect them to come out firing. They are bottom of the table and they are hungry for points. They did well in their last home against Polokwane City.

They also fought hard against Cape Town City in Cape Town before losing 3-2. It won’t be easy, they are fighting for their lives,” Johnson added.

AmaZulu are also not completely out of the relegation zone. They need more points to open a gap between themselves and the other relegation candidates. Usuthu are 11th with 23 points after 21 games, four points clear of second-bottom Free State Stars side.

“It (the Maritzburg game) is a cup final. We lost badly against Pirates, we made three bad errors. There are no easy games now. It doesn’t matter the position, we will try and put the best foot forward,” Johnson concluded.







The Mercury

Like us on Facebook