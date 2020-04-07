Destined for greatness, Tau’s hard work paying off big time

DURBAN – Percy Tau is destined for greatness. The young man just keeps on blossoming and flourishing. He is getting better and better every day, every week, every month and every season. The Witbank-born talisman is proving that anything is possible in life. Not so long ago, Tau was campaigning in the National First Division (NFD) but Mamelodi Sundowns’ master tactician Pitso Mosimane recalled him from his loan spell at Witbank Spurs. A few months later, Tau was a CAF Champions League winner with the Brazilians. He was the rising star in that well-oiled Sundowns machine. His meteoric rise continued at Sundowns. After scooping the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot and Player of the Season awards, he attracted the interest of Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion. Sundowns and Brighton sealed the deal and Tau was gone. Unfortunately, because of work permit issues, he couldn’t qualify to ply his trade in England.

Percy Tau in action for Bafana Bafana. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

As a result he was loaned out to the Belgian second tier. Tau excelled during his loan spell with Union SG. In his debut season in Europe, Tau was already enjoying success, walking away with the Player of the Season award.

It was clear that the second tier was not his level and he proved that with his eye-catching performances on the field of play. It’s been a fairytale for Tau but his attitude has been key to his accomplishments. On several occasions he has turned negatives into positives. That’s a great sign of mental strength.

It was easier for Tau to give up when he was loaned out to Witbank Spurs but he went and showed great attitude. He showed an appetite to succeed. That’s why Mosimane recalled him.

He could have easily been deflated by the news that he was loaned out to the Belgian second tier and that could have easily affected his performances. But not the lion-hearted Tau. He believes in grabbing every opportunity that comes his way, irrespective of how they come and where they come from. All he wants is to make them count.

In his second season in Europe, he was loaned out to Club Brugge. We are all convinced that he can shine in the English Premier League but Tau is not getting too far ahead of himself. He went to Brugge and played his heart out on every occasion.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw, left, fights for the ball with Brugge's Percy Tau during an Europa League round of 32 first leg soccer match at the Jan Breydel stadium in Bruges, Belgium, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Photo: AP Photo/Francisco Seco

And guess what? He is now the champion of Belgium. In one season he has played against PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester United. On top of that he has helped restore Brugge to the pinnacle of Belgian football.

Tau wasn’t at his best but he contributed massively to Brugge’s success. He played 18 games, scored three goals and made five assists. In one season, he played the Uefa Champions League and the Europa League. It’s been a great learning experience for Tau in his football career.

It took Benni McCarthy nine years to move to England. His experiences in the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal prepared him for his time in England. Tau will also get there.

He is destined for greater heights in his career.





The Mercury

