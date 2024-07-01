Did Paseka Mako just reveal why Orlando Pirates sold Thembinkosi Lorch to Sundowns?

Orlando Pirates defender Paseka Mako may have just revealed the real reason the club opted to sell fan-favourite Thembinkosi Lorch to Mamelodi Sundowns in January. Eyebrows were raised during the mid-season transfer window when the Soweto giants sanctioned the sale of one of their best players to title-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns.

After making a name for himself at Maluti FET College, Lorch moved to Pirates in 2015 and became an instant hit with the club’s loyal supporters due to his dazzling skills, flair and knack for goalscoring. However, everything came crashing down when the player was arrested and charged with assault after a domestic violence incident in Midrand with his then girlfriend in 2020.

He was later found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievious bodily harm in court and handed a suspended sentence for the crime towards the beginning of last season. The club fined him - punishment considered a slap on the wrist after a backlash from fans, but he was back in action soon after. Everything looked rosy between the player and the club until he was sold in January.

Many speculated he was looking for a fresh start after his legal troubles, but speaking in the club’s fly-on-the-wall documentary, The Change Room, which is aired on YouTube, Mako suggested there were other reasons for Lorch’s exit. According to Mako, Lorch and Namibian midfielder Deon Hotto just did not see eye-to-eye, and it affected how the team were playing. Some players apparently did not like Hotto as he played week-in week-out, in different positions.

“The incident between Lorch and Hotto, I could say it really affected the team I will explain it as I witnessed it,” Mako said. “Some people didn’t get along with Hotto, I won’t name anyone. And we are supposed to be a team. “When we’re on the field, they don’t pass to each other, they harshly tackle one another... It was a major issue that affected the team. They didn’t greet each other.