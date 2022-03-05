'Die Hond' Bernard Parker, with a bite to match his bark, masterminds Chiefs’ conquest in Orlando

Cape Town — The sun didn't shine at Orlando Stadium on Saturday but Kaizer Chiefs' striker-cum-midfielder Bernard 'Die Hond' Parker did. He provided the sheet-anchor for his side's 2-1 Soweto Derby win on enemy territory.

Superbly influential with the bite to match his bark, 'Die Hond' Parker intervened at crucial moments in the match and was deservedly named 'Man of the Match' afterwards. Milestone!❤️✌️



Congratulations to Captain Bernard Parker for playing in his 30th official Soweto Derby #Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem #RightToRuleSoweto #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/180XcGTlKI — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 5, 2022 It was a fitting reward for Parker who was presented with a commemorative jersey by Kaizer Motaung junior, Kaizer Chiefs' sporting director. The jersey with No 30 emblazoned across the back of the famous AmaKhosi jersey, marked Parker's 30th official Soweto Derby match since he joined the club at the start of the 2011-12 season. Parker, who captained Chiefs in the match, had a hand in the opening goal after he held on to a pass from Khama Billiat in the Pirates goalmouth. When the opposition defence closed on him he produced a slide-rule pass to the strong running Reeve Frosler who fired home from 40 metres out.

All afternoon, Parker worked his socks off in midfield and was always looking to bring his teammates into play with passes. He set a fine example with an industrious performance as the captain of the team. Full Time’| #OP 1 : 2 #KC



Congratulations to DStv Man of the Match: Bernard Parker #Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem #RightToRuleSoweto #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/esBOKZjDej — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 5, 2022 The Orlando Stadium triumph marked Chiefs' league double over their traditional rivals this season The Parker-inspired victory has pushed Chiefs up the DStv Premiership standings into second place behind Mamelodi Sundowns, who enjoy a runaway lead of 16 points after 22 matches. Chiefs with three games less are on 35 points. However, the win allows Chiefs to close the gap and the move up the standings will fuel the optimism levels in the team.

There is also the matter of being allowed to play the two matches which they missed out on because of the hard-hitting coronavirus pandemic which literally brought the entire club down. 📈 Three points

🅰 An assist

🏆 Man of the match performance

🔝 30th #SowetoDerby appearance



A memorable afternoon in Orlando for Bernard Parker 👏 pic.twitter.com/UQk3ZSnJ7K — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 5, 2022 When the teams arrived at the stadium before the game, they were met several fans who had marched to the stadium. Their protest was to register their call for the re-opening of stadiums. In the next week or so the Nedbank Cup competition and after Chiefs' demise they will only return to action on March 19 when they play Golden Arrows in a Premiership match at the FNB Stadium.

Pirates are in fourth place on the log with 32 points after 22 matches. Their next match will be on Wednesday when they play hosts Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup clash. @Herman_Gibbs IOL Sport