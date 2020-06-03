'Different player' Grobler returning SuperSport's favour with goals

DURBAN - SuperSport United talisman Bradley Grobler is open to a move to any of the “big clubs” in the country. The strapping striker has proven to be a source of inspiration for Matsatsantsa A Pitori in the current season. Grobler is two goals behind Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates, who leads the pack with 14 strikes in the race for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award. In the past he has been linked with the Buccaneers and his agent confirmed that Pirates have shown interest, but nothing substantial has happened. Grobler is still contracted to SuperSport, but his agent Sean Roberts says his client has attracted interest from certain scouts. “Orlando Pirates have shown interest in the past. Whether that will still happen next season, we don’t know,” Roberts told IOL Sport.

Grobler has been hindered by injuries in the past, but the marksman has rediscovered his goalscoring touch and finishing prowess this season and featured consistently in the starting line-up.

“When you look at Bradley now, he is a different player. This is the Bradley we got used to a few years ago when he didn’t get injured and this is the player we want to see. Obviously there’s been interest in Bradley, that’s been no secret,” Roberts said.

At 32, Grobler is in the prime of his career. This may be the best time for him to make his big move. But it remains to be seen if SuperSport will be keen to release him in the upcoming transfer window.

“Bradley is a SuperSport United player, he has got a lengthy contract with SuperSport,” Roberts added.

“Bradley... will be interested to move to a big club if they come knocking and the deal is there to be made. He will be happy but there is no deal; Bradley will be more than happy to stay at SuperSport because they have been very good to him. He is returning the favour with his great form and all the goals he is scoring.”



