Digimag: Your fixture guide to the PSL and Premier league

GOOOAAAALLLLl! Kickoff your soccer viewing with SPAR and IOL Sport’s comprehensive fixture guide of the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League and English Premier League. Ready to use and up to date, this special digital magazine features the full fixture lists for both the English and South African top-flight leagues in easy-to-read, day-to-day and club-by-club formats. There are also special profile sections that put the spotlight on individual players expected to shine this season, such as Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana, AmaZulu’s Bongi Ntuli, SuperSport United’s Bafana Bafana shots-stopper Ronwen Williams and the red-hot Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs. The DSTV Premiership kicks off this weekend with a few mouthwatering clashes, including the much-anticipated fixture between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon.

In the Premier League we look at in-form Tottemham striker Harry Kane, Manchester United magician Bruno Fernandes, Liverpool African wizard Mohamed Salah and Chelsea new boy Timo Werner.

The Premier League has already produced a number of shok results this season, with the so-called ’big six’ struggling to cope against the smaller teams.

The most popular league on the planet resumes this weekend, with Manchester United’s clash against Chelsea the big clash to look forward to.

So if you want to stay in touch with who’s playing who in this jam-packed season, this special e-magazine is your ideal soccer companion, brought to you by SPAR.

IOL Sport