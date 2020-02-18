Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits winger, Dillon Sheppard was down and out after his horrific injury he suffered during his time with the Brazilians but he bounced back with a bang following his recovery and that's why he has no doubt that Thapelo Morena will overcome his setback.





Morena is out for the rest of the season after he fractured his ankle in the Nedbank Cup last 32 tussle with SuperSport United.





Sheppard who now coaches the MultChoice Diski Challenge side of Bidvest Wits believes that positivity is key to Morena's recovery.





"All I can say to Morena is that be positive. If I go back to my injury, it was all about the negative news that I might not play again or he will never play again at Sundowns but I surrounded myself with positive people," Sheppard elaborated after his side defeated Highlands Park 1-0 at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammersdale to close the gap between themselves and Sundowns at the summit of the table.





Ironically, Sheppard just like Morena was also in the books of Sundowns when he suffered that horrible injury against Free State Stars in 2007.

"He is at the great club, Sundowns. When I was there, Sundowns look well after myself medically. They had to close down the hospital in Kimberly because the fans came to see me. He is at the good club that is going to look after him, " he added.





Morena is not only a massive blow for Sundowns but also for the senior national team. Even the Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki has admitted.





"There's no reasons why he can't be back. He is going to be even better. These kind of things are not nice but they are good experiences. They prepare you mentally and make you stronger." Sheppard stated.





