Johannesburg - Divine intervention and commitment were at the heart of Sekhukhune United's shock 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs who were celebrating their 53rd anniversary at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening. After the match, Sekhukhune's elated coach Brandon Truter did not claim responsibility for the triumph but instead praised his players and The Almighty.

"So, I just say thank you to the guys for the three points," said Truter. "Thank you to God and give him all the praises. We are a praying team since there are so many believers in this team as well. "That is where we take power from, and I can just say thank you and all praise to God

"This team is still a work in progress, but I'm just happy with the efforts. The guys stuck to the plan as well and then we had to manage it once we took the lead. "We had to manage it. It was a question of when you close shop. We closed I think around the 79th minute, but we always set them up like that.

"There were square passes at the back. We're a high-pressing team, you can see it now." Truter said his team remained resolute in sitting on a 1-0 lead until the end. "There were so many opportunities to turn it over and it was the same in the last game against Marumo," said Truter.

"We were turned over in a pressing situation, so we are a pressing team as well as a counter-pressing team. 'We can play it (both ways). I think we also kept it well together at stages. "I can just say thank you to the guys for being so humble and taking in a lot of information that is different to what was previously here."

Truter was mindful of Chiefs' celebrations at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening. He also praised the work done by Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane. ALSO READ: Arthur Zwane ‘can’t fault’ Kaizer Chiefs in their loss to Sekhukhune “Sorry for spoiling the party," said Truter. "Happy birthday to Chiefs. It’s 53 years. You’re a big part of our history in South African football. But sorry for spoiling the party, but happy birthday.

"Arthur is at one of the biggest clubs in Africa and I support him 100% that's what I told him after the game as well.

"We want our local coaches to succeed at clubs like this. That's why patience is needed.