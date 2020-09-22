Dlamini: I’m going to learn a lot from Freese

DURBAN - Newly-appointed head coach of AmaZulu, Ayanda “Cobra” Dlamini has explained his decision to go with the experienced Allan Freese as his assistant.

Usuthu cut ties with their former assistant coach Moeneeb Josephs after he and Dlamini steered the club to safety at the end of last season.

Weeks after saving AmaZulu from relegation, Dlamini was given a three-year contract. Following his appointment, Dlamini opted to go for Freese as his deputy. In an interview with Independent Media, Dlamini explained the reasons behind his decision.

“I’m still a young coach and new in the PSL. I needed someone that had experience. There was no better option than (Freese),” Dlamini said.

“I’m looking forward to working with him. I’m sure, I’m going to learn a lot from him.”