Dlamini would love to coach AmaZulu on a permanent basis

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

DURBAN – Ayanda Dlamini has opened up about his desire to coach AmaZulu on a permanent basis in future. The former Usuthu striker is currently an interim coach at the club. The incumbent coach Jozef Vukusic is on a special leave until further notice. Dlamini started has tenure as interim coach on a positive note by defying the odds and beating log leaders Kaizer Chiefs in the PSL at FNB Stadium two weeks ago. It was the first time in 13 years that AmaZulu beat Cheifs. It was a monumental victory for AmaZulu as the win moved them off the bottom of the league standings. “It has been my desire to coach one of the biggest teams in the country after I finished my career as a player and decided to pursue coaching. I won’t lie, it is my desire to coach the club one day. Obviously, I have to respect the current coach until he sorts out all his things with the management.

It is important that I give him the respect that he deserves but one day, I would love to coach AmaZulu. I believe that one day that dream will come true,” Dlamini said.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

AmaZulu are second from bottom on the log with 23 points after 24 games.

“I wasn’t expecting to be elevated to the first team of a big club like AmaZulu so soon. I must admit that. I was shocked when I was told that I’ll be coaching the senior team. I’m learning a lot out of this experience. Whatever I’ll take from this adventure will help build the coach that I want to be in future.

Even now, I don’t take myself as a big coach. I’m still humbled. I’m still an interim coach. That’s the most important thing but what is even more important is to save the team from relegation,” Dlamini added.

Dlamini burst on to the professional scene during his time as a striker at AmaZulu in 2009. That’s when he made his name until he retired in 2017.

“AmaZulu are very close to my heart. It will be a highlight for me to save them from relegation, I won’t lie. AmaZulu put bread on my table,” Dlamini said.

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook