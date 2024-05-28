Do Kaizer Chiefs supporters need to show Itumeleng Khune more respect?

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson was not afraid to mince his words when the subject of Itumeleng Khune came up over the weekend. At Chiefs’ last DStv Premiership home ame of the season on May 18 against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium, Khune was honoured for reaching a milestone 25 years with the Soweto Giants.

However, Khune was celebrated before the match in front of a mostly empty, cavernous stadium. Chiefs would go on to complete their season to forget, with their 12th defeat in the league this campaign seeing them fall out of the top eight to 10th place in the final round of fixtures this past weekend. Chiefs also had to watch on as their bitter rivals Orlando Pirates bagged second spot in the league and CAF Champions League football.

Johnson, though, was quick to point out that one of the most disappointing things since he took charge of the club was how the public reacted to Khune.

“If you look anywhere in the world when a player has given 25 years [of service] to a particular club, and in that period he has won games lifted trophies and saved them positions, then whatever [recognition] he is getting now is not what I’ve seen at other levels,” Johnson said. “At a different level, I’ve seen people stand up when they see a man like that. “So, that’s the status I look for him to have in the future. Is that when he walks into a stadium, people stand up and greet him.”

Khune began at Chiefs in 1999 as part of the youth team, but it seems the former Bafana Bafana keeper who turns 37 next month has probably already played his last game for the club. “We don’t have that culture, unfortunately, in this country but that makes you very proud to be a legend of a team that you’ve given 25 years of your life,” Johnson said. “So the next time Itu walks into the stadium, you tell all the black and gold supporters to stand up.