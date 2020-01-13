DURBAN – Keagan Dolly doesn’t have any intention of returning to South Africa. Murmurs are rife that Kaizer Chiefs are interested in capturing the signature of the Bafana Bafana international.
Dolly is currently on the books of Montpelier in French Ligue 1, where injuries have hampered his progress.
His agent Paul Mitchell of Siyavuma Sports Agency rubbished reports linking Dolly to a Premier Soccer League (PSL) club.
“Don’t even ask me about it. There is a joke. I don’t know where that comes from. But there is no truth to the report,” Mitchell explained in an interview with Independent Media.
Dolly dazzled during his time with Mamelodi Sundowns. He lifted the CAF Champions League with the Brazilians in 2016 before attracting the interest of Montpellier.