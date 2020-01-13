Dolly is definitely not moving to Amakhosi









The Bafana star will be staying in France, his agent confirmed. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix DURBAN – Keagan Dolly doesn’t have any intention of returning to South Africa. Murmurs are rife that Kaizer Chiefs are interested in capturing the signature of the Bafana Bafana international. Dolly is currently on the books of Montpelier in French Ligue 1, where injuries have hampered his progress. His agent Paul Mitchell of Siyavuma Sports Agency rubbished reports linking Dolly to a Premier Soccer League (PSL) club. “Don’t even ask me about it. There is a joke. I don’t know where that comes from. But there is no truth to the report,” Mitchell explained in an interview with Independent Media. Dolly dazzled during his time with Mamelodi Sundowns. He lifted the CAF Champions League with the Brazilians in 2016 before attracting the interest of Montpellier.

“Dolly still wants to play in Europe,” Mitchell stated. “Keagan is focused on his recovery and getting back in to the field of play with Montpellier.” Mitchell elaborated.

Keagan Dolly is currently on the books of Montpelier in French Ligue 1, Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Chiefs are at the summit of the Absa Premiership standings at this stage. They are running away with the league. Amakhosi are doing everything in their power to take the Premiership honours.

The Glamour Boys are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They want to do it in style by lifting the league title and end their barren run of trophies.

Chiefs haven’t won a league title since 2014/15. Last season they came close to breaking their trophy drought in the Nedbank Cup but succumbed to defeat at the hands of GladAfrica Championship outfit TS Galaxy in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Amakhosi didn’t qualify for the MTN8 after finishing outside the top eight league positions in the previous season. They also missed out on the Telkom Knockout. They are chasing the Nedbank Cup and the league. The league is currently in their hands, while they will be backing themselves to go all the way to the final once again in the Nedbank Cup and win it this time around. They have been drawn against Royal Eagles in the last 32. Eagles are campaigning in GladAfrica Championship.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg United have denied any interest in the services of their former midfield maestro Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Ndlovu has endured turbulent times since he joined Orlando Pirates. Has has find it difficult to break into the starting XI.

Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia has made it clear that they haven’t made a move for Ndlovu.

“We haven’t approached Pirates regarding the services of Ndlovu. I don’t know where this comes from. It is just rumours. They are not true.

“We haven’t shown any interest but it can depend on whether Pirates are willing to give him to us. But at this stage we haven’t made any moves for Ndlovu.”

