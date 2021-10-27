Dominant Sekhukhune too good for AmaZulu in DStv Premiership clash in Joburg

Durban – Ten man Sekhukhune United were simply the better side from start to finish as they recorded a well-earned 2-0 win over AmaZulu at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg. The result might be surprising on paper but based on the flow of the game in Johannesburg, the home side fully deserved the win as they were the better side in terms of the structure of their play.

Sekhukhune took the lead early in the second half following a quality cross from Tlotlo Lepile before Pogiso Mahlangu got a flick on it. The flick from the latter allowed Willard Katsande to tap the ball into the net as the veteran defender recorded his first ever goal in Sekhukhune colours. Sekhukhune doubled their lead in the 50th minute through Chibuike Ohizu who produced a calm finish from close range. AmaZulu got off to a slow start as it was Sekhukhune who crafted the better opportunities in the opening exchanges. Sekhukhune had their first clear-cut opportunity by the 11th minute as Pogiso Mahlangu had a shot at goal from close range but the in-form AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa was well-positioned to make a save.

Mahlangu would certainly have been disappointed to have not made the most out of his opportunity. Seth Parusnath then fluffed his lines when presented with a one on one opportunity for Sekhukhune from close range following a breakaway. While Mothwa’s save this time was uneasy on the eye, he did what he needed to do in order to prevent his side from conceding. Sekhukhune goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata did come to the rescue for his side in the 40th minute following a defensive mistake from Nyiko Mobbie. The Zambian maintained his calmness and composure to halt Augustine Mulenga from scoring. After having fluffed a few good chances in the first-half, Sekhukhune appeared to have put their scoring boots on as they were more clinical in the final third during the second half.

It was simply an off day for AmaZulu. This was exemplified by the performance of Keagan Buchanan who caused problems for TP Mazembe with his set-pieces in Congo last weekend but was simply unable to create much from them against Sekhukhune. A free-kick from Luvuyo Memela in the 66th minute was on target, creating an awkward bounce due to the wet pitch but Nsabata made a parried save. Veli Mothwa produced one of the saves of the season, performing an attractive triple save to prevent Usuthu from conceding a third after 68 minutes. Mahlangu was handed a red-card for fouling Mothwa in the build-up.