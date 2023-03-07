Dondol Stars and AmaZulu round of 16 match moved to the FNB Stadium

Johannesburg - The Premier Soccer League has announced the rescheduling of the Nedbank Cup encounter between ABC Motsepe league side Dondol Stars and AmaZulu due to an ongoing strike. The two sides were set to meet at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) stadium on Wednesday evening however those plans have been halted by the ongoing strike happening in the university’s vicinity.

The PSL has now confirmed that the round of 16 battle will take place at a neutral venue in Johannesburg.

"The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that the Nedbank Cup round of 16 fixture between Dondol Stars and AmaZulu FC which was originally scheduled to be played at TUT Stadium will now take place at FNB Stadium," the league's statement said. "The date and kick-off will remain the same Wednesday at 7.30pm.

"The venue change was necessitated by the student protest action at the Tshwane University of Technology campus which began earlier this week. "The PSL has also advised that spectators who had already purchased tickets for TUT Stadium will be able to use the same ticket at FNB Stadium."