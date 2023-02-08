Dondol Stars do the unthinkable and dump SuperSport United out of the Nedbank Cup

Johannesburg — The Nedbank Cup lived up to its “David versus Goliath” tag after Dondol Stars caused a major upset against SuperSport United on Wednesday night. The ABC Motsepe side won 2-1 against their top-flight opponent and marched on to the Nedbank Cup last 16 at a cool Lucas Moripe Stadium.

This was a sheer embarrassment for SuperSport United who’ve been one of the best teams in the DStv Premiership this season. Dondol Stars FC have caused an upset 🙃



They send SuperSport United crashing out of the #NedbankCup🏆



FT: 2-1 pic.twitter.com/Xtwt49ar7r — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 8, 2023

SuperSport, though, will turn their focus on the league and compete for a top three finish in order to qualify for continental football come next campaign. For Dondol, who joined Mamelodi Sundowns, Marumo Gallants, Sekhukhune United in the last 16, they’ll have belief they can go far in the competition. The KeYona Cup has had some David versus Goliath clashes over the years. And this match was no different as SuperSport faced the ABC Motsepe side.

With the odds favouring SuperSport to hardly break a sweat and cruise to a win, Gavin Hunt’s men looked the part earlier, pressing from the first whistle. Their striking composition was of a side that wanted to win with a huge margin, starting Zakhele Lepasa, Thamsanga Gabuza and Mamour Niang. Despite playing behind Niang and Gabuza, Lepasa was the hosts’ dangerman, winning most of the second balls up front in search of the leading goal.

For his first chance, though, Lepasa danced his way into the box but his final touch let him down as goalkeeper Sphamandla Gumede made an easy save. The 26-year-old was also teed up by Jamie Webber with a delightful square ball but he unceremoniously blasted his diving header into the stands. SuperSport, though, were not to be denied their lead as captain Siyabonga Nhlapo header came off Revaldo Fox and sailed into the net after a corner.

Nhlapo who donned the captain’s armband came close to grabbing his brace in no time but his hard and low effort sailed wide off Gumede’s goals. The visitors who had dominated possession without penetration in the first half threatened SuperSport’s box with three corner-kicks that proved futile. SuperSport might have made a double change at half-time, introducing Ghampani Lungu and Thapelo Maseko, but it was Dondol’s that dominated.

The neighbouring kids were duly rewarded for their efforts as Tyson Patlana put through Sibonile Nomala who sent a ball in front of the face of goal. An under-pressure Ricardo Goss failed to block Relebogile Molefe’s effort as the latter slotted the rebound in an empty net to lift off the stadium's roof. Molefe should have put Dondol on a surprise lead after getting in between the defenders but he unceremoniously lobbed his shot on top of the crossbar.

Before that effort, though, Gumede came to his team’s rescue after saving Maseko’s effort before blocking Tendamudzimu Matodzi’s effort later on. But the visitors did the improbable as Kholofelo Monama laced a thunderbolt that came off SuperSport’s defender before beating a flat-footed Goss in goal. And in the end, that was enough to award the second tier division outfit an unforgettable win over their big brothers as they marched on to the last 16.