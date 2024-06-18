Done deal! Nasreddine Nabi agrees to become Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach — report

Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi has reportedly put pen to paper and agreed to become Kaizer Chiefs’ new head coach. According to Kick Off on Tuesday, Nabi has signed the contract and all that is left now is for the club to make the official announcement.

Nabi, who last week said he would be leaving Moroccan outfit AS FAR at the end of the season, has been linked with the Soweto giants for the last year. After the sacking of Arthur Zwane, Nabi and Chiefs entered into negotiations, however those broke down when they could not agree on the make-up of his backroom staff. After Zwane’s successor Molefi Ntseki was fired halfway through last season, the club appointed Cavin Johnson, and new negotiations with Nabi followed soon after.

Over the last few weeks, the two parties were again negotiating over Nabi’s technical team, and after he reportedly got what he wanted, he’s decided to chose Chiefs’ offer over others. Last weekend, Nabi confirmed talks with the struggling Soweto giants, and that he had also been speaking with other teams. "The South African offer was not the only one, but rather I received several offers. But I will have a meeting with the team (Rabat) president (Mohamed Haramou) to talk about this issue," Nabi said during the weekend, according to Goal.com.