Don’t give up on us ... Siyethemba Sithebe pleads with Kaizer Chiefs’ suffering fans

Cape Town — As their shocking run of poor form gains momentum in 2023, Kaizer Chiefs are copping flak from all angles on social media, and their players are bearing the brunt of the criticism. The club’s massive fan base on social media has not been hiding its anger. Now Chiefs’ attacking midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe has made a heartfelt plea to the Khosi Nation for tolerance.

Story continues below Advertisement

“All I can say to the supporters is that they must not give up on us,” Sithebe said. “We ask them to give us time. It just takes one game, and everything will change around. We need that boost. We appreciate the support, and I ask all the fans to come to the stadium and be positive because something good is coming.” Sithebe was one of the better performers in Amakhosi’s 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns last week. He joined the fray at the expense of highly-fancied rookie Samkelo Zwane in the second half and made a good impression.

He showed a formidable passing range and astute tactical awareness, which saw him smother several Sundowns attacks in its early stages and shone in his role as a defensive midfielder. In stark contrast, the favoured Samkelo allowed Sundowns’ attackers almost free passage in their build-up phases and failed to justify the faith shown in him by coach Arthur Zwane. He was duly substituted at halftime. Samkelo’s poor showing also brought to light fans’ anger for the coach who was favouring rookie players over more experienced ones. Some fans referred to it as Arthur’s “arrogant selections” for thinking greenhorns should go up against Sundowns.

Story continues below Advertisement

In some quarters, Samkelo is viewed as the heir to Njabulo Blom’s midfield throne at Chiefs. On Sunday, Chiefs host Royal AM in Polokwane and Sithebe believes this clash could help the team turn their fortunes around. “It’s not good to lose games, but we made a lot of chances in those games - we just didn’t take them,” said Sithebe. "In the next game, we need to come together and if we get one win it will give us confidence and momentum.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Sithebe returned to action last week as a substitute after a lengthy lay-off due to injury. He said he was pleased with his second-half performance. “I have been out of the team since October (last year) and I have been waiting for my chance,” said Sithebe. “If you are not playing games you lose confidence and stamina. But I trained hard to be ready for my chance.

“The coach gave me the opportunity and I was happy to play again. I was satisfied with my performance coming into a big game. “The coach told me I played well so, for me, that gave me the confidence to do better in the next game.” After his second-half cameo last week, Sithebe should be in the run-on XI alongside Yusuf Maart as a central midfield pairing for the match against Royal AM.