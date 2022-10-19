Don’t lose focus! - Arthur Zwane wants Kaizer Chiefs to get a win over TS Galaxy

Cape Town - Things have gone from bad to worse for Kaizer Chiefs, who have lost their most lethal attacking weapon Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana two days after suffering a humiliating defeat to a rather ordinary Chippa United in a home match on Saturday at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium. Bimenyimana has given Chiefs a new lease of life by scoring six goals, although he was largely ineffective last time out against Chippa. He even missed a sitter in the dying minutes of the match.

The Burundian striker Bimenyimana has suffered a thigh injury and will be out in the cold, starting with tonight’s Premiership home match at FNB Stadium against TS Galaxy (7.30pm kick-off). He’ll also miss the weekend’s MTN8 match against AmaZulu, as well as the Soweto derby and the Carling Cup competition. It is likely he will be ready for action in two months’ time.

The setback will also be devastating for coach Arthur Zwane who has become an object of derision for the Chiefs fans. Bimenyimana’s scoring feats had thrown him a lifeline at a time when Chiefs were scoring goals from penalties rather than from open play. Zwane is also concerned about his players thinking about the weekend’s second-leg MTN8 semi-final match against AmaZulu.

After the Chippa defeat, Zwane wants their Premiership challenge back on track against Galaxy, who are in 11th place on the latest standings. “We are taking it one game at a time,” said Zwane. “We need to focus on the game against TS Galaxy on Wednesday and make sure we do well at home. “Additionally, we approach league and cup games differently, so our preparation is for Wednesday. We will go out there and give it our best.” One player who produced a praiseworthy performance in a losing cause for Chiefs on Saturday was midfielder Njabulo Blom.

He was a star in defence and thwarted several opposition attacks. He was equally effective in the team’s attacking sorties and helped to set up several scoring opportunities. He said the team will be out to make amends tonight. “We are not happy as a team,” said Blom. “We are not happy that we lost that game, because we had it in our hands as we were leading in the first half.