Cape Town City may have advanced to the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals, but it has come at a hefty cost for Benni McCarthy’s team. Midfield maestros Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche have been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering major injuries in the 3-0 victory over Highlands Park last Friday.

City announced on their Twitter account on Tuesday that Nodada and Putsche were victims of tackles from Highlands players, with Nodada sustaining a right leg fracture, and Putsche a knee meniscus tear.

Both players were sporting crutches in pictures released by City on Tuesday, and their absence will come as a huge blow to McCarthy’s hopes of winning more silverware to add to the MTN8 title.

The Citizens are riding high in the Premiership as well, where they are fourth on the log with 30 points in 19 games – seven behind leaders Wits, but City do have a game in hand.

“Cape Town City midfield pairing Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche will be out for the remainder of the season after tackles endured during the 3-0 win over Highlands Park.

“Thabo Nodada has suffered a right leg fracture, and Roland Putsche a meniscus tear. We wish both a speedy recovery and stress repeated concern over the unpunished violent conduct in the PSL,” City tweeted on Tuesday.

🚑 | Injury Update:



Thabo Nodada has suffered a right leg fracture, and Roland Putsche a meniscus tear. We wish both a speedy recovery and stress repeated concern over the unpunished violent conduct in the PSL.#iamCityFC 💥💙 pic.twitter.com/ilsQ1ztKpI — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 19, 2019

City will be next in action on Saturday against Maritzburg United at the Athlone Stadium (3.30pm), with the Nedbank Cup quarter-final draw taking place on Thursday.

To all who are asking what happened to Thabo Nodada



1.👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/pd0NeRSKgw — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 19, 2019





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook