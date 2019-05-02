Mamelodi Sundowns have fought hard for the League Championship despite playing two Caf Champions League campaigns in one season. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane hasn’t changed his feelings about not being inspired by this season’s PSL title race even though the Brazilians dodged a bullet for fielding an ineligible player. The Brazilians were hauled into the PSL’s disciplinary committee for starting with Wayne Arendse against Wits in October last year, even though the defender wasn’t in the provisional matchday squad. The rules stipulate that if there is any change to the starting line-up after the provisional squad has been sent, players on the bench must be used.

The matter dragged on for an eternity, casting a dark cloud on the league title race which led to an angry Mosimane insinuating that the PSL had a sinister motive against Sundowns - going on to say that the league must go to where it’s supposed to be. It was a thinly veiled reference to “where it’s supposed to be” being Orlando Pirates - a club whose chairman, Irvin Khoza, is also chairman of the PSL.

Sundowns escaped with only a monetary fine and not having any points docked. Punishing Sundowns financially is nothing with Patrice Motsepe’s billions bankrolling the club. But Mosimane hasn’t changed his tune even though Sundowns are level on 53 points with Pirates with two games to go.

Pitso Mosimane: Whether Sundowns wins the league or not, I am not really proud of the way the programme happened. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

“I told you about my feelings on the league race (that I am not inspired by it this season) but it’s good that it’s clear now, we know where we are and we know what’s happening,” Mosimane said in Thohoyandou after Sundowns’ 2-1 win over Black Leopards on Tuesday.

“I am still saying that this year, whether Sundowns wins the league or not, I am not really proud of the way the programme happened. It has disturbed us a lot, and it has disturbed me. I have made enemies, I know, but it’s football - it’s my life.

“I want to win! Nothing else. It has disturbed the players. I don’t have the spirit of I want to win the league. No! I don’t think that it went very well this year. That’s my opinion. Whatever happened, happened. Everything is clear now, but there was that turbulence which was very difficult for us.”

Regardless of what Mosimane says, he and Sundowns want the league championship.

They have fought hard for it despite playing two Caf Champions League campaigns in one season.

His words are part of his mind games.

