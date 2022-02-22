Draw specialists AmaZulu held by at home by strugglers TS Galaxy

Durban — Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu side proved why they have come to be regarded as the Premiership’s new “draw specialists” as they played out to a 0-0 stalemate against struggling TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday night. AmaZulu dominated the first half but both teams were guilty of missing sitters of the highest order.

Usuthu did push for a goal from the off, testing Rockets goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi twice in the opening minutes of the game. Xola Mlambo first forced Buthelezi into a save. A few minutes later, Thembela Sikhakhane’s cross found Augustine Mulenga who forced a fine save out of Buthelezi. In the 11th minute, Philani Zulu picked up the ball for AmaZulu following a corner. He struck a long-range effort which was hit sweetly though his accuracy was off the target.

Midway through the first half, Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy could be heard expressing his frustration and saying, ”Let’s keep it simple guys, we are giving the ball away,”. Against the run of play, Tapelo Xoki nearly gifted a goal to Galaxy. He lost the ball in a crucial area which gifted Orebotse Mongae with a one on one opportunity with AmaZulu keeper Veli Mothwa. Rather than pass to team-mate Chidi Kwem, Mongae opted to try for the glory himself but struck his effort horribly wide. The home side had two good opportunities on the stroke of half-time. The first came as Keagan Buchanan’s floated cross found Luvuyo Memela. Memela tried the same trick he successfully used to score against Horoya last week but this time he was off target.

Abraham Majok was then presented with an opportunity to score when all he had to do was touch the ball with his head. Instead, he failed to meet it. AmaZulu continued to trouble Galaxy goalkeeper Buthelezi in the second half. In the end, neither side really deserved three points in the game and a draw was a fair reflection of what transpired in the match. Galaxy will be the happier side as they get a vital point which will help them in their quest to avoid relegation. AmaZulu will be frustrated as they failed to close the gap between themselves and second place Orlando Pirates.

Usuthu will next be in action on Friday night as they take on ES Setif in a CAF Champions League game at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Galaxy’s next league game is on Wednesday 2 March against runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. @eshlinv