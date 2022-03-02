Draw specialists AmaZulu held by Stellenbosch FC in entertaining clash in Durban

Durban — The DStv Premiership has been laden with several boring and dull draws this season but AmaZulu and Stellenbosch FC played out to an entertaining and action-filled 2-2 draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday night. Steve Barker’s side took the lead in the 28th minute through key man Ashley Du Preez. Stanley Dimgba sent in a cross and Du Preez benefitted from a missed clearance by Thembela Sikhakhane. The ball fell to him and he swept it into the net.

After going behind, AmaZulu responded very quickly as Matarr Ceesay equalized just after the half hour mark. Luvuyo Memela used his intelligence on the ball to play in Siphelele Mthembu who in turn set up Ceesay for the equalizer. Playing in only his second league game for Stellies, the Western Cape side’s new signing Juan Carlos Ortiz doubled their lead in the 58th minute. Dimgba played him in and he showed composure and calmness on the ball in the midst of Usuthu defenders before slotting the ball home. AmaZulu equalized for a second time in the 76th minute, this time through fullback Sikhahane who was played in by Andre De Jongh. Just when he was on a high, Sikhakhane experienced disappointment a minute later as he received a yellow card which consigned him to suspension ahead of Usuthu’s next game.

Tshepang Moremi found himself in a one on one position for AmaZulu following a breakaway in the 28th minute but he was flagged for offside in a decision which the referee appeared to have gotten wrong. De Jongh set up Ceesay for a second goal in the 62nd minute but this time the Gambian international ended up fluffing his lines and sending the ball wide. Both teams will next be in action during the weekend. AmaZulu travel to the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Saturday to play against SuperSport United. Stellies will be in action on Sunday as they play away against Marumo Gallants.