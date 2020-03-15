Dream big, Myeni tells team mates

“I told them they must dream.” This was the bold message from Sifiso Myeni to his TS Sporting teammates, encouraging them to be optimistic of achieving the improbable in South Africa's premier club knockout competition. Myeni’s words of encouragement were not clichés or rehearsed phrases. But these were words from a man who calls Nedbank the “cup of dreams” because he’s lived the experience. It was back in May 2010 that Myeni rewrote his name in the history books of South African domestic football after being part of the generation that opened the then new Calabash - the FNB Stadium - in style when they won the Nedbank Cup before it hosted the 2010 Fifa World Cup's first match between South Africa and Mexico. Myeni remembers the day like yesterday, particularly as it gave him his first silverware in elite competition as Bidvest Wits defeated AmaZulu 3-0 to win the coveted tournament. “I think it’s the special talent that God gave me because I have special things when it comes to cup competitions. And I feel this was evident at FNB during the 2010 final," Myeni recalls.

Sure, Myeni may have won his first ever Nedbank Cup with the Clever Boys in almost a decade, but now the 31-year-old is on the brink of inspiring Abantu Bemthetho to their own record - becoming only the second team from Mbombela who ply their trade in the lower ranks to win the trophy.

TS Galaxy, TS Sporting's neighbours who also campaign in the GladAfrica Championship, caused a major upset last season, winning the Nedbank Cup after defeating Kaizer Chiefs in the final 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Now, just like their neighbours did, TS Sporting have a chance to rewrite their own history but they’ll first have to get past top-flight side Bloemfontein Celtic in the quarter-finals at KaNyamazane today (3pm kick-off).

“My role in the team is important whether I start or start from the bench. The good thing about the Nedbank Cup is that it’s a cup of dreams and I've told my teammates they must dream.”

After turning out for teams such as Wits and Pirates in the past, the Soweto-born Myeni is aware of the threat Celtic will pose. But he’s urged his teammates who might be struck by stage fright to focus on their main target - a great win.





Sunday Independent