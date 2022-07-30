DStv Premiership season preview: Can Daine Klate survive the whole season at Chippa United?

Cape Town — The new DStv Premiership season is upon us.
The IOL Sport’s team of football writers will take a look at each team, how they’ve done in the transfer market and where we expect them to finish at the end of the season.
Home ground: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Head coach: Dane Klate
Big name signings: Abdi Banda (Tanzania), Elmo Kambindu (Nambia)
DStv Premiership season preview: Can Cape Town City catch Mamelodi Sundowns?
WATCH: Pitso Mosimane and his team of coaches visit Royal AM
Kaizer Chiefs veteran Itumeleng Khune vows to fight for number one jersey
Four top-flight teams will participate in revamped Carling Black Label Cup
WATCH: Jose Riveiro embraces the pressure that comes with coaching Orlando Pirates
I want to win trophies with SuperSport - youngster Kegan Johannes
Chippa United announce the arrival of 16 new players
‘Lentjies showed us the middle finger’, says Mpengesi
Key players: Ismail Watenga, Khanyisile Mayo
Last season: 14th; W5 D14 L11
Prediction: 15th
The poisoned chalice of coaching in South African football has turned to local boy Daine Klate to revive its fortunes this season. Last year, Chippa made headlines with the announcement of Gavin Hunt as the beginning of a “long-term project”. The relationship lasted just five months before Hunt was sent packing by trigger-happy owner Siviwe Mpengesi.
Although the Chilli Boys just survived relegation under caretaker coach Kurt Leinjies, there was once again no succession plan. Klate, at least, arrives from a successful stint with the Diski Shield team and is well aware of Mpengesi’s antics.
He is also a natural-born winner as the most-decorated PSL player ever, and will do his best to work with a squad that will once again have an influx of 16 new players — just like last year.
The departure of stalwarts such as Veluyeke Zulu and Namibia international Riaan Hanamub to AmaZulu and Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga to Orlando Pirates has though scuppered his chances significantly. On-loan Sandile Mthethwa has also returned to Buccaneers.
IOL Sport