DStv Premiership season preview: Can Daine Klate survive the whole season at Chippa United?

The poisoned chalice of coaching in South African football has turned to local boy Daine Klate to revive its fortunes this season. Last year, Chippa made headlines with the announcement of Gavin Hunt as the beginning of a “long-term project”. The relationship lasted just five months before Hunt was sent packing by trigger-happy owner Siviwe Mpengesi.

Although the Chilli Boys just survived relegation under caretaker coach Kurt Leinjies, there was once again no succession plan. Klate, at least, arrives from a successful stint with the Diski Shield team and is well aware of Mpengesi’s antics.

He is also a natural-born winner as the most-decorated PSL player ever, and will do his best to work with a squad that will once again have an influx of 16 new players — just like last year.