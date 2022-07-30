Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

DStv Premiership season preview: Can Daine Klate survive the whole season at Chippa United?

The question on many minds is will Daine Klate still be the coach of Chippa United come the end of the season. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The question on many minds is will Daine Klate still be the coach of Chippa United come the end of the season. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 4h ago

Share

Cape Town — The new DStv Premiership season is upon us.

The IOL Sport’s team of football writers will take a look at each team, how they’ve done in the transfer market and where we expect them to finish at the end of the season.

Story continues below Advertisement

Home ground: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Head coach: Dane Klate

Big name signings: Abdi Banda (Tanzania), Elmo Kambindu (Nambia)

More on this

Key players: Ismail Watenga, Khanyisile Mayo

Last season: 14th; W5 D14 L11

Prediction: 15th

Story continues below Advertisement

The poisoned chalice of coaching in South African football has turned to local boy Daine Klate to revive its fortunes this season. Last year, Chippa made headlines with the announcement of Gavin Hunt as the beginning of a “long-term project”. The relationship lasted just five months before Hunt was sent packing by trigger-happy owner Siviwe Mpengesi.

Although the Chilli Boys just survived relegation under caretaker coach Kurt Leinjies, there was once again no succession plan. Klate, at least, arrives from a successful stint with the Diski Shield team and is well aware of Mpengesi’s antics.

He is also a natural-born winner as the most-decorated PSL player ever, and will do his best to work with a squad that will once again have an influx of 16 new players — just like last year.

Story continues below Advertisement

The departure of stalwarts such as Veluyeke Zulu and Namibia international Riaan Hanamub to AmaZulu and Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga to Orlando Pirates has though scuppered his chances significantly. On-loan Sandile Mthethwa has also returned to Buccaneers.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

PSLDStv PremiershipSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Zaahier Adams