DStv Premiership season preview: Can Stellenbosch FC improve?

The IOL Sport’s team of football writers will take a look at each team, how they’ve done in the transfer market and where we expect them to finish at the end of the season.

Stellenbosch FC will do cartwheels if they are able to repeat their heroics of last season in this upcoming campaign. Having only just avoided relegation by the barest of margins the previous season, Stellenbosch went on a dream run, especially in the first quarter when they were undefeated for 11 games, to enjoy a fairytale run.

But Stellenbosch have been the victims of their own success with the vultures from Soweto hovering around Danie Craven Stadium looking to pounce on their promising talent. After much deliberation, Stellies have since cashed in on their prized assets with star striker Ashley du Preez and former captain Zitha Kwinika being sold to Kaizer Chiefs and Sibusiso Mthethwa to newcomers Richards Bay.

There has also been a further massive clearout with veterans Granwald Scott, Nathan Sinkala, Sibusiso Mthethwa, Waseem Isaacs, Marc van Heerden, Robyn Johannes and Stanley Dimgba all released.