Saturday, July 30, 2022

DStv Premiership season preview: Can Stellenbosch FC improve?

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker will be hoping to continue with his good work the club. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Cape Town — The new DStv Premiership season is upon us.

The IOL Sport’s team of football writers will take a look at each team, how they’ve done in the transfer market and where we expect them to finish at the end of the season.

Home ground: Danie Craven Stadium

Head coach: Steve Barker

Big name signings: Lasse Sobiech (Germany), Vusi Sibaya, Nhlanhla Mgaga, Sinethemba Mngomezulu, William Likuta (Congo), Fawaaz Basardien.

Key players: Junior Mendieta, Jayden Adams

Last season: 4th; W11 D14 L5

Prediction: 6th

Stellenbosch FC will do cartwheels if they are able to repeat their heroics of last season in this upcoming campaign. Having only just avoided relegation by the barest of margins the previous season, Stellenbosch went on a dream run, especially in the first quarter when they were undefeated for 11 games, to enjoy a fairytale run.

But Stellenbosch have been the victims of their own success with the vultures from Soweto hovering around Danie Craven Stadium looking to pounce on their promising talent. After much deliberation, Stellies have since cashed in on their prized assets with star striker Ashley du Preez and former captain Zitha Kwinika being sold to Kaizer Chiefs and Sibusiso Mthethwa to newcomers Richards Bay.

There has also been a further massive clearout with veterans Granwald Scott, Nathan Sinkala, Sibusiso Mthethwa, Waseem Isaacs, Marc van Heerden, Robyn Johannes and Stanley Dimgba all released.

Stellies are blessed that they have the longest-serving coach in the DStv Premiership that allows for great stability, but this coming season could be Steve Barker’s greatest test yet.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

Stellenbosch FCPSLDStv PremiershipSoccer

Zaahier Adams