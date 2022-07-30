DStv Premiership season preview: Can Stellenbosch FC improve?

Cape Town — The new DStv Premiership season is upon us.
The IOL Sport’s team of football writers will take a look at each team, how they’ve done in the transfer market and where we expect them to finish at the end of the season.
Home ground: Danie Craven Stadium
Head coach: Steve Barker
Big name signings: Lasse Sobiech (Germany), Vusi Sibaya, Nhlanhla Mgaga, Sinethemba Mngomezulu, William Likuta (Congo), Fawaaz Basardien.
DStv Premiership season preview: Can Cape Town City catch Mamelodi Sundowns?
WATCH: Pitso Mosimane and his team of coaches visit Royal AM
Kaizer Chiefs veteran Itumeleng Khune vows to fight for number one jersey
Four top-flight teams will participate in revamped Carling Black Label Cup
WATCH: Jose Riveiro embraces the pressure that comes with coaching Orlando Pirates
I want to win trophies with SuperSport - youngster Kegan Johannes
Key players: Junior Mendieta, Jayden Adams
Last season: 4th; W11 D14 L5
Prediction: 6th
Stellenbosch FC will do cartwheels if they are able to repeat their heroics of last season in this upcoming campaign. Having only just avoided relegation by the barest of margins the previous season, Stellenbosch went on a dream run, especially in the first quarter when they were undefeated for 11 games, to enjoy a fairytale run.
But Stellenbosch have been the victims of their own success with the vultures from Soweto hovering around Danie Craven Stadium looking to pounce on their promising talent. After much deliberation, Stellies have since cashed in on their prized assets with star striker Ashley du Preez and former captain Zitha Kwinika being sold to Kaizer Chiefs and Sibusiso Mthethwa to newcomers Richards Bay.
There has also been a further massive clearout with veterans Granwald Scott, Nathan Sinkala, Sibusiso Mthethwa, Waseem Isaacs, Marc van Heerden, Robyn Johannes and Stanley Dimgba all released.
Stellies are blessed that they have the longest-serving coach in the DStv Premiership that allows for great stability, but this coming season could be Steve Barker’s greatest test yet.
IOL Sport