DStv Premiership weekly transfer wrap ... Andile Jali to Swallows the biggest deal of the week

The 2023/24 campaign will kick off in just under a month with clubs all over the DStv Premiership going head-to-head for domestic honours.
Some of the biggest clubs in the country have been hard at work trying to secure their newest additions ahead of what is expected to be another tough campaign.
IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi wraps up some of the week's major completed transfers.
Andile Jali - Moroka Swallows
@andilejali870 to the Dube Birds
We are proud to announce that #AJ15 has signed with @Moroka_Swallows FC as a Defensive and Central midfielder ✅✅
📸 - @Moroka_Swallows #MorokaSwallows #SwallowsFC #DubeBirds #ProsportInternational #ChampionsGoBeyond pic.twitter.com/xWABopFfdn
Andile Jali’s switch to The Dube Birds comes as one of the biggest surprises of the transfer windows so far, with the Soweto-based side looking to establish their status of yesteryear.
The 33-year-old midfielder joined as a free agent and was unveiled as one of the first components of a Swallows side led by long-time friend and mentor Steve Komphela.
Thapelo Maseko - Mamelodi Sundowns
The current DStv Young Player of The Season has continued what has become a common practice between the two Pretoria clubs as he joins The Brazilians for an undisclosed amount.
The 19-year-old winger will link up with the likes of Ronwen Williams, Sipho Mbule and Tebogo Mokoena at the Chloorkop-based club as he looks to make the next step up in his career.
Terrence Dvukamanja - SuperSport United
Welcome home, Terry!
The Zimbabwean international set several tongues wagging in recent weeks, and even more recently as he completed a somewhat controversial transfer to Matsatsantsa.
The 29-year-old has now linked up with his former boss Gavin Hunt at SuperSport and is expected to star in the 2023/24 campaign.
Dumisani Zuma - Moroka Swallows
The Dube Birds have not just flapped their wings but are making moves on the ground as well and their acquisition of Dumisani Zuma is a signal of intent by the club’s management.
The former Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu utility player will have another opportunity to work with Steve Komphela and hopefully return to his finest form.
Grant Margeman - SuperSport United
Grant Margeman remains at the club on a three-year permanent deal.
He’s here to stay! 👊🔵#MatsatsantsaUnified pic.twitter.com/RClHCA0lF5
The agreement to secure Grant Margeman to permanent status for the next three years comes as no surprise following his explosive performances last season.
After an impressive loan spell last year, the 25-year-old midfielder has this week been announced as a SuperSport United player and will form part of coach Gavin Hunt’s plans for the future.
