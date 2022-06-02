Dumisani Zuma released from his contract at Kaizer Chiefs after numerous incidents of ill-discipline

Durban - Notorious bad boy Dumisani Zuma has been released from his contract at Kaizer Chiefs after numerous incidents of ill-discipline. The Pietermaritzburg man never really hit the expected levels at the Amakhosi as inconsistency in form and his off field conduct prevented him from nailing down a place in the Amakhosi starting line-up.

"Attacking midfielder Dumsani Zuma’s numerous disciplinary issues have led to the Club letting him go with a year still remaining on his contract," the club statement read. "This follows his latest appearance in front of the DC, which resulted in his dismissal as recommended by an independent authority. The 27-year-old only featured three times in 2021/22 for Chiefs." Player Updates:



Zuma joins the list of a number of high profile exits announced at the Naturena based club on Wednesday. The Soweto Giants are in the midst of a huge rebuild after finishing yet another season without silverware. The now Arthur Zwane led club are set to continue their overhaul of the squad, with a number of new arrivals set to be announced in the coming weeks. Amakhosi have already secured signatures of Stellenbosch pair Zitha Kwinika and Ashley Du Preez for the upcoming seasons, a sign of intent from a team trying to chase down all- conquering Mamelodi Sundowns.