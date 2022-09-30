Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, September 30, 2022

Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium to once again host MTN8 final

A general view of Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

FILE – A general view of Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Photo: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Published 1h ago

Durban — The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have announced that Moses Mabhida Stadium will host the 2022/23 MTN8 Final.

The majestic World Cup venue in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal will stage the hugely anticipated showpiece on November 5, with kick-off times and ticket sales still to be confirmed.

Moses Mabhida Stadium has had the honour of hosting the deciding match four times in its past five installments, with the latest encounter set to be the third MTN8 final in a row to be staged at the venue.

Of the four teams currently playing in the semifinals this season, three have already experienced the thrill of lifting the lucrative Wafa Wafa title at the ground.

Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are the four teams remaining in this year's competition, which makes for a rather interesting prospect considering the possibility of the most watched match in the country, the Soweto Derby.

While the all-conquering Brazilians have grown in leaps and bounds in terms of following in the past decade, a clash between Pirates and Chiefs still remains the most anticipated showdown in the league and virtually guarantees tickets being sold out in record time.

AmaZulu will look to pour cold water on a majority of supporters' wishes as they continue their search for a first-ever MTN8 title. The possibility of showing out on their own home pitch will certainly entice the Usuthu faithful.

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

AmaZuluDurbanPSLMTN8Mamelodi SundownsKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesSoccer

