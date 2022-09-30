Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium to once again host MTN8 final

Durban — The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have announced that Moses Mabhida Stadium will host the 2022/23 MTN8 Final.
The majestic World Cup venue in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal will stage the hugely anticipated showpiece on November 5, with kick-off times and ticket sales still to be confirmed.
Moses Mabhida Stadium has had the honour of hosting the deciding match four times in its past five installments, with the latest encounter set to be the third MTN8 final in a row to be staged at the venue.
BREAKING NEWS:— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 30, 2022
The iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal will host 2022/23 #MTN8 Final on Saturday, 05 November 2022.
The PSL will confirm the kick-off time, ticketing information, and other match logistics in due course. pic.twitter.com/gBKss68AOh
Of the four teams currently playing in the semifinals this season, three have already experienced the thrill of lifting the lucrative Wafa Wafa title at the ground.
Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are the four teams remaining in this year's competition, which makes for a rather interesting prospect considering the possibility of the most watched match in the country, the Soweto Derby.
Manqoba Mngqithi backs Sundowns' quality to prevail against Pirates
Shalulile ... Sundowns’ key to unlock Pirates' defence
Orlando Pirates relying on Kermit Erasmus’s experience to beat Mamelodi Sundowns
Truter looking to use previous affiliations with Chiefs’ players to his advantage
Sundowns’ Manqoba Mngqithi invites Bafana coach Hugo Broos to Chloorkop
Chiefs' Siyethemba Sithebe holds no grudges against AmaZulu
While the all-conquering Brazilians have grown in leaps and bounds in terms of following in the past decade, a clash between Pirates and Chiefs still remains the most anticipated showdown in the league and virtually guarantees tickets being sold out in record time.
AmaZulu will look to pour cold water on a majority of supporters' wishes as they continue their search for a first-ever MTN8 title. The possibility of showing out on their own home pitch will certainly entice the Usuthu faithful.
IOL Sport