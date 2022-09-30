Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium to once again host MTN8 final

The majestic World Cup venue in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal will stage the hugely anticipated showpiece on November 5, with kick-off times and ticket sales still to be confirmed.

Durban — The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have announced that Moses Mabhida Stadium will host the 2022/23 MTN8 Final.

Moses Mabhida Stadium has had the honour of hosting the deciding match four times in its past five installments, with the latest encounter set to be the third MTN8 final in a row to be staged at the venue.

BREAKING NEWS:



The iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal will host 2022/23 #MTN8 Final on Saturday, 05 November 2022.



The PSL will confirm the kick-off time, ticketing information, and other match logistics in due course. pic.twitter.com/gBKss68AOh — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 30, 2022

Of the four teams currently playing in the semifinals this season, three have already experienced the thrill of lifting the lucrative Wafa Wafa title at the ground.

Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are the four teams remaining in this year's competition, which makes for a rather interesting prospect considering the possibility of the most watched match in the country, the Soweto Derby.