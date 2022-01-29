Dylan Kerr applauds Ruzaigh Gamildien master-class after Warriors win DStv Compact Cup

Durban — Ruzaigh Gamildien stole the show with a well-taken brace as the Warriors FC walked away with a 2-1 victory over Coastal United FC in the inaugural DStv Compact Cup. Warriors and Swallows FC Coach, Dylan Kerr commended the performance of his entire team but specifically Gamildien. “I think after going 1-0 down very early in the game we were always looking to bounce back and to recover that quickly with a good goal showed great character from the team. We worked very hard in training on finishing and it showed today.”

“The two finishes by Gamildien were very sublime today, He hasn’t been in the best of form in the league for us (Swallows), so hopefully this performance is just the start of him regaining his form,” he expressed. Gamildien also revealed the hard work he has been putting in behind the scenes and how that gave him a great deal of confidence going into the final. “I was very happy to be competing in this cup. So we’ve been practising the entire week on different scoring situations, therefore I was pretty confident going into this match that if I got a clear cut chance, I would take it,” he said.

Kerr also reflected on his experience of the entire DStv Compact Cup journey and in the process pleaded on the powers that be to allow the return of football supporters to the stadiums. “I think the tournament provided South Africans the opportunity to do something different, some people may like it and some might not but the tournament serves as a reminder that the people of this country need football. I hope the Minister allows the fans back into the stadiums as soon as possible. United made a good account of themselves in this encounter. Dominating at certain periods of the game with Ashley Du Preez, who scored the goal for United, looking lively and dangerous whenever he was in possession.